Marvel’s New Hulu Series Lead to Speculation That Daredevil and Other Former Netflix Shows Are Coming

Today brought the surprising announcement that Hulu is adding two new Marvel Cinematic Universe

Today brought the surprising announcement that Hulu is adding two new Marvel Cinematic Universe shows to its streaming service: one featuring Gabriel Luna’s Ghost Rider, and another featuring the Marvel Comics characters Daimon and Ana Helstrom. This new push to expand Hulu’s MCU offerings (which already includes Runaways, as well as next-day streams of broadcast series Agents and SHIELD and Cloak & Dagger), has gotten fans excited for something new – and also the return of something old.

A lot of Marvel fans took a hard blow when it was announced that the Marvel Netflix series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher were all canceled. However, now that it’s clear that Marvel Studios will be building a TV universe well beyond the Disney+ service that’s tied to the movies, fans have new hope that some of those canceled Netflix shows could find new life on Hulu!

Scroll below for a look at fan speculation about the Marvel Netflix Universe’s return:

Hulu Is Stacking Up

Here is everything that Hulu is building into its MCU franchise. Not hard to imagine the Netflix series also making the jump. 

Hope Burns Eternal

Some fans will not be dissuaded from the opinion that these Netflix shows are returning. 

Daredevil + Punisher

Of course, there are already some clear fan favorites for *which* Marvel Netflix shows should be saved. 

Clear Confusion

This fan is clearly confused about Ghost Rider (who actually debuted on ABC’s Agents of SHIELD), but her desire to get The Punisher back is all too clear. 

The Fandom Will Prevail…

Is this is the new #ReleaseTheSnyderCut? Because Marvel has a real easy way out of that situation… 

…Or Else

It’s shocking how quickly things go from passionate fandom to violent threats. Or may it isn’t that surprising, anymore…

Justice For Foggy

This is what is really at stake here. Obviously. 

