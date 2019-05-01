Marvel’s New Hulu Series Lead to Speculation That Daredevil and Other Former Netflix Shows Are Coming

Today brought the surprising announcement that Hulu is adding two new Marvel Cinematic Universe shows to its streaming service: one featuring Gabriel Luna’s Ghost Rider, and another featuring the Marvel Comics characters Daimon and Ana Helstrom. This new push to expand Hulu’s MCU offerings (which already includes Runaways, as well as next-day streams of broadcast series Agents and SHIELD and Cloak & Dagger), has gotten fans excited for something new – and also the return of something old.

A lot of Marvel fans took a hard blow when it was announced that the Marvel Netflix series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher were all canceled. However, now that it’s clear that Marvel Studios will be building a TV universe well beyond the Disney+ service that’s tied to the movies, fans have new hope that some of those canceled Netflix shows could find new life on Hulu!

Scroll below for a look at fan speculation about the Marvel Netflix Universe’s return:

Hulu Is Stacking Up

#Hulu’s #Marvel Shows🔥



Live-Action:

* Ghost Rider

* Helstrom

* Runaways



Animated:

* Howard the Duck

* Tigra & Dazzler

* MODOK

* Hit-Monkey

* The Offenders



Live-action Moon Knight & Blade shows could be coming as well as the Netflix shows in 2 years when the contract is up 👀 pic.twitter.com/EY1vNiGVY6 — Nathaniel Olshan🎙 (@NOlshan) May 1, 2019

Here is everything that Hulu is building into its MCU franchise. Not hard to imagine the Netflix series also making the jump.

Hope Burns Eternal

Hulu will save Marvel-Netflix shows in 2021



I’m counting on it https://t.co/8hvWTwLu9F — S. | Got bitcoin? (@sL1B3R) May 1, 2019

Some fans will not be dissuaded from the opinion that these Netflix shows are returning.

Daredevil + Punisher

BUT GUYS, COULD YOU BE SAVIOR FOR OUR DAREDEVIL AND THE PUNISHER PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE #SaveDaredevil #SaveThePunisher pic.twitter.com/L6TQGBVpiI — Andreas Ryan (@ryanlukas17) May 1, 2019

Of course, there are already some clear fan favorites for *which* Marvel Netflix shows should be saved.

Clear Confusion

Hulu keeping ghost rider’s actor despite the shift from netflix where he was from… that energy better keep going to any next marvel shows. COUGH BRING BACK THE PUNISHER AND GIVE ME JON BERNTHAL BACK — Riley (@Wackerbagel) May 1, 2019

This fan is clearly confused about Ghost Rider (who actually debuted on ABC’s Agents of SHIELD), but her desire to get The Punisher back is all too clear.

The Fandom Will Prevail…

Is this is the new #ReleaseTheSnyderCut? Because Marvel has a real easy way out of that situation…

…Or Else

And…… @daredevil also in 2020? With Charlie Cox headline or the #fandomwithoutfear will strike 😈 — Jillybean #Fandomwithoutfear #Savedaredevil (@Jillybean1001) May 1, 2019

It’s shocking how quickly things go from passionate fandom to violent threats. Or may it isn’t that surprising, anymore…

Justice For Foggy

hey @marvel @disney @hulu



When you bring back Daredevil, can you let Elden 🔥 Henson keep his tattoos as Foggy?



Comics Foggy has tattoos and tv show Foggy totally seems like a guy that would have some tattoos as well.



Thanks! : )#savedaredevil — Matt’s Dirty Alarm Clock (@DirtyAlarmClock) May 1, 2019

This is what is really at stake here. Obviously.

Stay tuned for more updates on the MCU Hulu shows.

