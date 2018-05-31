Marvel’s New Warriors Casts Enlisted & The Flash Alum Keith David

The next Marvel Cinematic Universe television series to enter production is Marvel’s New Warriors. As a lighthearted take on some of Marvel Comics’ most ragtag heroes, the show is shaping up to have a distinctly comedic feel – especially with the veteran actor it just added to its cast.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Keith David will be joining the upcoming Freeform series in a recurring role. David will be playing Ernest Vigman, an original character described as “a caustic municipal employee who butts up against the hopeful energy of the New Warriors.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

David has a prolific voice acting resume, including Adventure Time, Rick and Morty, Mass Effect 3, and Mr. Robot. In terms of live-action, he has appeared on shows such as Community, They Live, 7th Heaven, and Greenleaf.

David’s casting on New Warriors also provides a miniature reunion for Enlisted fans, with the actor having a prominent role on the Fox comedy, which was created by New Warriors‘ showrunner Kevin Biegel.

David already has several superhero-related projects to his name, ranging from Marvel Heroes and Young Justice to an appearance as the evil gorilla Solovar on The Flash’s ‘Gorilla City’ two-parter. With all of that in mind, fans are sure to eagerly anticipate his appearance on New Warriors.

MORE NEW WARRIORS NEWS: Burke Speaks on Freeform’s Relationship with Marvel / Show Ordered Straight To Series

New Warriors revolves around about six young people with powers living and working together. With powers and abilities on the opposite end of the spectrum of The Avengers, the New Warriors want to make a difference in the world … even if the world isn’t ready. With Freeform focused on a group dubbed “becomers” — those experiencing a series of firsts in life including first loves and first jobs — New Warriors explores the journey into adulthood, except in this world, they’re not quite super and not yet heroes and the guys can be as terrifying as bad dates.

Marvel’s New Warriors is created by Kevin Biegel. It stars Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us) as Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl, Derek Theler (Baby Daddy) as Craig Hollis/Mister Immortal, Calum Worthy (Austin & Ally) as Robbie Baldwin/Speedball, Matthew Moy (2 Broke Girls) as Zachary Smith Jr./Microbe, Jeremy Tardy (Dear White People) as Dwayne Taylor/Night Thrasher, and Kate Comer (The Comeback) as Deborah Fields/Debrii.