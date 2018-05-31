Marvel’s New Warriors To Film In Atlanta

It’s safe to say that one of the most anticipated television projects on Marvel Studios’ slate is New Warriors. The comedy series – which has already been ordered to series by Freeform – doesn’t have an official production date yet. But one rumor is indicating that the series will begin filming sooner than later – and in a location familiar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A new tweet is reporting that New Warriors – which is being executive produced by Scrubs and Cougar Town‘s Kevin Beigel – will film in Atlanta, Georgia. This is courtesy of Atlanta Filming, an account that covers all of the film and television productions in the area.

Marvel’s New Warriors… has a location and it starts with an A. And ends with an A. And has another A in it. Racist vowels selection. — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) June 6, 2017

While this report is currently unconfirmed by Marvel Studios, it certainly wouldn’t be implausible. Atlanta has risen into one of the most popular filming locations in recent years, with shows such as The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, and Halt and Catch Fire setting up shop in the area. It also is a frequent resource for the MCU’s films, as projects such as Captain America: Civil War, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Avengers: Infinity War have all filmed in the Atlanta area.

You can read all about the cast of characters to expect in the series here. As of right now, casting of the film’s titular group has yet to be announced. But in the meantime, we have a few ideas of who should play the group’s leader, Squirrel Girl.

New Warriors revolves around about six young people with powers living and working together. With powers and abilities on the opposite end of the spectrum of The Avengers, the New Warriors want to make a difference in the world … even if the world isn’t ready. With Freeform focused on a group dubbed “becomers” — those experiencing a series of firsts in life including first loves and first jobs — New Warriors explores the journey into adulthood, except in this world, they’re not quite super and not yet heroes and the guys can be as terrifying as bad dates.