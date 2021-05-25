Marvel's What If...? to Pull Inspiration From Spider-Man: Far From Home

✖

You best believe Marvel's What If...? is going to involved Spider-Man in some shape, way, or form. The first animated series from Marvel Studios is taking full advantage of the multiverse and changing the stories behind some of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though rights issues complicate the usage of Spider-Man, the latest issue of Disney's D23 magazine seems to confirm Kevin Feige and his team managed to clear any rights problems that may have popped up during the development process.

While listing some of the properties What If...? will be pulling from, the magazine specifically mentions Spider-Man: Far From Home as one of the movies the animated series will riff on. Far From Home Home, of course, is a co-production between the Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Even though What If...? is expected to be released this summer between Loki and Ms. Marvel, the series has yet to receive a release date from Marvel Studios and Disney+. Entertainment Weekly previously noted the series would debut in August, but that report remains unconfirmed.

"Kevin said that we will be exploring every movie in a new way, but not every episode is about one movie if that makes sense," What If...? director AC Bradley previously told Discussing Film about the series. "On the reel [shown at D23 Expo], there is this image of a Star-Lord T'Challa because we wanted to see what if the worlds of Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy collided? That was taking two universes, two to three movies, kind of twisting them in new ways."

Most MCU actors are returning to voice the characters they previously played in live-action, including Hayley Atwell, the late Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Jeff Goldblum, Frank Grillo, Sean Gunn, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael B. Jordan, Natalie Portman, JHeremy Renner, Michael Rooker, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Sebastian Stan, and Taika Waititi amogst others.

Marvel's What If...? has yet to set a release date with Disney+.

What What If... storylines do you hope to see in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.