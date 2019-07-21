Marvel’s What If? Logo Revealed at Comic-Con

It’s safe to say that Marvel Studios shocked the world with their Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. After taking a couple of years off while they prepared the end of the Infinity Saga, they came back with a vengeance with multiple major announcements for their Phase 4 slate — including new details of their first animated series on Disney+ called What If…?

The series is confirmed to bring back many of the major actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe reprising their roles, but this time they’ll be taking major twists on the characters in the spirit of the classic Marvel Comics series that shares the same name. They also revealed the first logo for What If…?, which you can see below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney also provided a write up of the event, and described the reveal of What If…? thusly:

“Feige offered new information on “What If…?,” the first animated series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “What If…?” is being created exclusively for Disney+ and features stories that present alternate realities in the Marvel universe.



“Feige mentioned that many actors from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe will reprise their roles as voice talent in the series. He then surprised the audience by bringing Jeffrey Wright to the stage and introducing him as the voice of the popular character The Watcher in the new series.”

With Wright taking the stage, he spoke briefly about his new role as The Watcher, though it wasn’t confirmed if he’s the 616 version of Uatu.

“The Watcher is a non-earthly being who observes all things. He’s watching over the multiverse and occasionally may or may not intervene with the doings of Earthlings. Other than that, he’s off doing his own thing.”

“The Watcher first appears in ’63, Fantastic Four,” Wright adds. “He turns up on the moon because although today’s the 50th anniversary, he had a crib there a long time ago.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.