Marvel Fan Imagines Spider-Man Becoming the Sorcerer Supreme in Killer New What If…? Fan Art

Imagine a world where Peter Parker (Tom Holland) becomes the Sorcerer Supreme. Sorry, Doctor Strange fans but that sounds like a scenario too cool to pass up and now, it’s become reality thanks to the epic fan art from Instagrammer @cvialet_art. The fan artist — real name Camille Vialet — made an image of Holland’s Spider-Man wielding the Cloak of Levitation while practicing some magic and now it’s going viral on Reddit. Including the block logo for Marvel’s What If…?, the piece originally hit Vialet’s Instagram earlier this year.

This piece is a mockup for the first-ever animated series part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one in which work has already begun on a second season. Showrunner Ashley Bradley previously teased some details of the series, including the unique mash-ups fans will be treated to over the course of a dozen episodes or so.

“That is a rumor. Kevin said that we will be exploring every movie in a new way, but not every episode is about one movie if that makes sense,” Bradley previously said of the one-episode-per-movie rumor. “On the reel [shown at D23 Expo], there is this image of a Star-Lord T’Challa because we wanted to see what if the worlds of Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy collided? That was taking two universes, two to three movies, kind of twisting them in new ways.”

She added, “With Star Lord T’Challa obviously, we want to know how T’Challa ended up in other planets? What’s the story there? It’s super exciting to work on because again, it’s seeing these characters and seeing the combination of character interactions. Seeing the Avengers hang out together and more recently [Avengers: Endgame] gave us the fun of seeing something like Ant-Man hanging out with the Hulk. What If…? is taking it a step further.”

Dozens of actors from the sprawling MCU cast will reprise their roles in the Disney+ animated series, including Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston and other returning Marvel stars.

What If…? is currently set to hit streaming next summer.