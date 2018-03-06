‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Trailer Gets Redone With ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s Yondu

Last night, the first trailer for Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns debuted during the 90th Academy Awards but now, thanks to magic of the internet, Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Yondu is making a return as well.

Yondu’s Mary Poppins, y’all.

YouTuber Meme Detective posted a short video to their channel reimagining the Mary Poppins Returns trailer with Michael Rooker’s Yondu in the title role. While the trailer isn’t very long — just over 20 seconds — it doesn’t need much time to bring back everyone’s favorite Ravager. You can check out the fan made trailer above.

In the short trailer, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Jack is seen flying a kite with a young boy and, instead of Emily Blunt’s Mary Poppins emerging from the clouds it’s Yondu calling out what is arguably one of the best lines from 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all.”

Just in case you don’t recall, the “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all” line became instantly iconic when in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, when Rooker’s Yondu floats down from the sky while hanging onto his flying Yaka Arrow, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) comments that Yondu looks like Mary Poppins with her flying umbrella. As Yondu isn’t from Earth and doesn’t have a frame of reference for the comment, he asks if Mary Poppins is cool. Once Star-Lord confirms that Mary Poppins is cool, Yondu exclaims “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!”

The line spawned a number of humorous memes at the time, including a clever How It Should Have Ended video reimagining Disney’s 1964 classic Mary Poppins with Rooker’s Yondu as the star and this fan-edited trailer seems to be just one of the ways Yondu is finding his way into the latest look at the upcoming sequel. Fans on Reddit have even taken stills from the trailer and edited Yondu into them.

As for the real Mary Poppins Returns, the trailer reveals a very different Mary Poppins than what fans may remember from Julie Andrews’ iconic performance. Blunt’s character is, interestingly enough, a bit sassier and confident not unlike Yondu is in Guardians though Mary’s attitude is in no way connected to the Ravager. Emily Blunt told USA Today that she was inspired the way Mary Poppins appears in the books by P.L. Travers more than Disney’s previous incarnation of the character.

“I just loved how eccentric and wacky she is in the books — incredibly vain and rude to the children,” Blunt said. “As a British person, I really responded to the lack of saccharine relationships. I find it comforting the idea of someone just sweeping in who’s no-nonsense and cleaning everything up and making everything right again in a magical way that’s not sentimental.”

Mary Poppins Returns opens in theaters on December 25th, Christmas Day.