McFarlane Toys Marvel Comic Cover Statues Wave 4 Drops May 21st

The next wave of posed statues from McFarlane Toys has been announced, and this time the collection will include Spider-Man, Beast, The Thing, Carnage, and Black Panther in 1:10 scale. As always, these statues will be inspired by the covers of famous comics like X-Men #1, The Amazing Spider-Man #1, and more. Read on for the full scoop on all of these figures, and be ready to grab them on May 21st at 9am PT / 12pm ET where they’re expected tol be available for pre-order via Entertainment Earth / Amazon / and Walmart. Direct links will be added below after the launch. Prices should be in the $30 – $32 range depending on the retailer.

