MCU 2021 Rankings: Phase Zero Podcast Shares Top 10 Lists

The final Season 1 episode of ComicBook.com’s MCU podcast Phase Zero is available now, taking on the impossible task of ranking 2021 MCU titles for movies and shows. This called for all of the titles with any content set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be included in the list, which called for a Top 10 of the year consisting of WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, What If…?, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Naturally, chaos breaks out in the show which was recorded live on Wednesday!

This Phase Zero episode, the 51st overall, capped off an exciting year for the freshman podcast. In its first episode, the Phase Zero show revealed its mission to be creating a fun and positive community of Marvel fans, getting fans an opportunity to interact with members of the Marvel Studios family, and providing exclusive insights from hosts and celebrity guests. All of those boxes have been checked and more, with more than 1.2 million listeners across all platforms in 2021!

That said, Episode 51 might be the last if the chaos of these rankings has anything to say about! Phase Zero Episode 51, the 2021 MCU Rankings episode, is available now on all major podcast platforms, with the rankings from the show’s regular hosts, behind-the-scenes master Richard, and several previous celebrity guests! Links to the podcast episode for downloading and subscribing can be found below!

In this debut year, Phase Zero featured live interviews with several members of the Marvel Studios family. WandaVision director Matt Shakman, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland, Loki director Kate Herron, Marvel Studios head of visual development Andy Park, Thanos and Shang-Chi co-creator Jim Starlin, The Visions comic writer Tom King, What If…?‘s creative team of A.C. Bradley and Bryan Andrews, Eternals producer Nate Moore, Avengers: Endgame cameo-maker (and ESPN’s fantasy football expert) Matthew Berry, Hawkeye‘s Tracksuit Mafia actors Carlos Navarro, Aleks Paunovic, and Piotr Adamczyk, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton joined the show live. Extended pre-recorded interviews with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis were also featured!

Other celebrity guests included NFL Pro Bowler and Pittsburgh Steelers player Cam Heyward, TikTok star Supes, Flora & Ulysses director Lena Khan, and NXT wrestler Johnny Gargano. The show is hosted and produced by Brandon Davis, with regular co-hosts Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak.

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It’s the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on twitch.tv/comicbook every Wednesday at 12pm ET before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!

The first episode of Phase Zero in 2022 will debut on January 12 at 12pm ET!