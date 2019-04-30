Marvel Stars Chadwick Boseman and Benedict Cumberbatch Reportedly Have One More Picture in Their Contracts

Recent reports suggest that Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Chadwick Boseman and Benedict Cumberbatch could be nearing the end of their initial deals with Marvel Studios. According to THR, each of the actors has one more option on their contract, which will likely be used for sequels in the character’s respective franchise. Before we get too far ahead, it should be noted that this doesn’t mean Boseman and Cumberbatch will no longer be a part of the MCU after their initial deals are up.

It simply means they’ll have to renegotiate deals with their management teams and the studios, something very likely considering the success of both the Black Panther and Doctor Strange franchises. It hasn’t been an issue for Marvel getting the likes of Chris Evans or Robert Downey Jr. back after their first movie contracts expired, so it’s entirely possible Boseman and Cumberbatch are in it for the long haul.

After all, Boseman helms the Black Panther franchise, the highest-grossing MCU movie domestically. The Ryan Coogler-helmed film grossed $1.34b worldwide ($700.05m domestically) and is to serve as a tentpole for Marvel Studios in a post-Avengers: Endgame world.

Doctor Strange, on the other hand, had a much more relaxed box office, grossing $232m domestically and $677.7m worldwide. Luckily for Cumberbatch and director Scott Derrickson, Strange has morphed into an integral part of the MCU and like with Boseman’s T’Challa, will likely serve as the foundation of the MCU as it pushes into Phase 4 and beyond.

Both of the actors currently have four MCU appearances under their belt. In addition to their own solo films, both actors have in the latest two Avengers flicks. Boseman first debuted in Captain America: Civil War while Cumberbatch had a brief cameo in Thor: Ragnarok.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.

Do you think Boseman and Cumberbatch will strike new deals with Marvel Studios eventually? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

