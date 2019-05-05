Avengers: Endgame Theory Claims The Origin Of Mutants In MCU Was Secretly Revealed

Now that the live-action rights to both the X-Men and Fantastic Four are back at Marvel Studios, the production house will be introducing the characters sooner or later. According to one intriguing fan theory, Marvel has already built in an organic way to introduce mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

First shared by u/LemoLuke, the theory essentially reads that the MCU’s version of mutants are essentially crafted by the Infinity Stones. While they’re not created per se, the theorist suggests those carrying the x-gene gain their mutant powers through contact with an Infinity Stone. Needless to say, it’s a pretty intriguing fan theory that you can read in its entirety below.

Though the X-Men reportedly won’t join the MCU for a “very long time,” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige admitted that it does feel like the characters were finally home at last.

“The specifics of what it means remains to be seen, but overall it’s wonderful and it feels like these characters have come home,” Feige said. “It will be nice to have what every other [intellectual property] holder that I can think of has, which is access to all their IP. Imagine if Donald Duck was at another studio. Imagine if Goofy or Moana were someplace else and you didn’t have access to them even though they are yours.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are both in theaters. The last Marvel Studios film this year, Spider-Man: Far From Home, is set for release on July 2nd.

How do you think the X-Men will be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

