This Is What Black Panther Could Look Like as Ghost Rider in the MCU

Marvel Studios’ What If… is going to open all kinds of new corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, only possible in hypothetical situations. So far, thanks to reveals at last month’s D23 Expo, one of those corners will follow Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) as if she had taken the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Now, a piece of new fan art certainly has up begging to see on Disney+.

Thanks to fan art extraordinaire BossLogic using some inspiration from a recent Infinity Warps comic run, we now know what Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) could look like if he was somehow possessed by the Spirit of Vengeance. In some gnarly concept art, the live-action fan art is very reminiscent of the animal-centric look ripped from the comics, rather than using T’Challa’s current helmet that’s much more smoothe and refined.

We were on hand at D23 to see the teaser footage of the animated show and here’s a description of what we saw:

“The footage sees Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and several key MCU moments. Jeffrey Wright narrates how time is a [river] of endless possibilities. In animated form, Captain America goes in to get his super-soldier transformation but the room explodes. Star-Lord is someone else. Bucky and Cap fight on a train — because Cap is a Marvel zombie. Peggy Carter gets the super-soldier treatment. She is Captain Britain. She stops a car with the shield and flips it over her. The Watcher is shown. Comic-loke panels make-up the What If…? logo with images from episodes.”

Black Panther can be seen in Avengers: Endgame, now available digitally and on home media wherever movies are sold.

