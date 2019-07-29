There Could Be Another Phase 4 Movie Marvel Has Yet to Announce

Now over a week ago, Kevin Feige and the rest of the team at Marvel Studios unveiled its entire slate of properties a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase 4. In total, five films and five properties were announced for Phase 4, not including the Mahershala Ali-led Blade that’s been confirmed to be a part of a future slate. Then, shortly after the massive Hall H panel at Comic-Con, Feige was speaking with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz, when the exec seemingly let something slip.

When talking about potential crossovers everything is building to, Feige mentioned that yes, there seem to be 11 projects involved with Phase 4.

“We debated what we should announce today, Feige said. “Should we announce 4 and 5? We’ve planned them out, we’ve got five years down the road and I was like ‘I think eleven projects in two years is plenty.’”

#AvengersEndgame was the end of an era, and #Marvel Studios president #KevinFeige confirmed to us at #ComicCon that the next class of @Avengers will be a “very different team than we’ve seen before.” We also asked if Phase 4 of the #MCU might be planting some big clues 👀 #SDCC pic.twitter.com/4mxOTmmJ0u — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) July 21, 2019

To have a quick recap, Marvel announced that Phase 4 would be the films and television shows released in 2020 and 2021. On the film side, the studio announced Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder. On Disney+, the production outfit confirmed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…, and Hawkeye. If you’re counting along, that’s ten.

After everything wrapped up — Feige then introduced Ali as the next Blade, though he later confirmed that’d be part of Phase 5. So what’s the phantom Phase 4 project? Before you get too excited, there are quite a few variables in play. Maybe Feige was accidentally counting Blade as it was another film he just announced. If it’s not that, it’s very likely the producer was including Spider-Man 3, a film that will receive a release date from Sony at some point.

Or, there’s an entire possibility there’s another surprise lurking in the corners, just waiting to see the light of day…

Phase 4 kicks off with Black Widow lands in theaters May 1, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

