Kevin Feige Says Future Films Will Be Unlike Any of the Studio’s Previous Projects

In the case you had any doubts what the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would look like, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige insists it will appear vastly different than the movies that have come before. With the press tour for Avengers: Endgame officially kicking off earlier this weekend, Feige admitted that comparing earlier movies to what comes after Endgame “isn’t apple to apples.” Speaking with io9, Feige teases that the MCU will look different than any of the movies that have come before.

“The slate that we’re building over the next five years [is] not apples to apples,” Feige revealed. “It is two very distinct things and I hope they’ll feel very distinct.”

“But there is a similar mentality going into it, which is ‘How can we continue to tell stories with some of the characters that audiences already know and love in a unique way, in a different way, in surprising way, of which we have a lot of plans and ideas and work already going into it?’” the producer continues. “[Then] ‘How can we introduce new characters that even hardcore fans, comic fans, have barely known or barely heard of.’ That’s really exciting too.”

As of now, fans have little idea of what comes in a post-Avengers: Endgame world. While films such as Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi have long been rumored — even with trades reporting various directors have been tapped for their respective projects — the studio has yet to announce any of them. To date, the only Phase 4 movie that has been announced is Spider-Man: Far From Home, due out this July.

Feige himself previously told ComicBook.com that fans could expect Phase 4 announcements sometime after Endgame hit theaters and fans had an opportunity to digest the blockbuster film.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters and will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

