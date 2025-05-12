MCU Star Wants Their “Underserved Character” in Avengers: Doomsday (& It Could Happen)

Avengers: Doomsday will have a lot of ground to cover, but Hayley Atwell is hoping that her “underserved” character, Peggy Carter, can get a chance to shine somewhere in this story. Atwell has been playing Carter since 2011, with appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest movies as well as her own TV series, Agent Carter. Atwell even played a more heroic version of the character, Captain Carter, in an alternate universe recently, but she’s hoping for more. In a new interview with Den of Geek, Atwell talked about her hopes for Avengers: Doomsday and the rest of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Atwell did not get a chair in Marvel Studios’ viral casting announcement back in March, but back in December, insiders told Deadline that Atwell would be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday. Neither Marvel nor Atwell have commented on this report, but this week, an interviewer asked Atwell if she might appear in her Captain Carter form, and she seemed enthusiastic.

Marvel Studios

“I would love that,” she replied. “There are so many things that she could do, there’s so much more I feel I can bring to a character because I’ve developed as time’s gone on. What’s so great about having time behind you and having had a 20-year career so far is the development of skill, and I think there’s so much more that Peggy can do. She’s very much an underserved character.”

Peggy has worn many hats in the MCU — spy, love interest, war hero — but Atwell has not been shy about her disappointment in Peggy’s brief tenure as Captain Carter on the screen. She appeared in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, in an alternate reality where she was a part of the Illuminati — a group of heroes intent on protecting their world from multiversal incursions. The whole team was dispatched by the Scarlet Witch, and Atwell felt it went a little too fast considering how long fans have waited to see her hold the shield.

Still, the multiverse set-up means there are plenty of other chances for Atwell to don her suit, and this could be one of them. However, Atwell’s participation in Doomsday is far from confirmed. Back in December, her casting was tied to rumors that Chris Evans would be in the movie as well, but neither of them got chairs during the big announcement. The movie is packed with heroes and villains, and it also has a lot of work to do in setting up its central conflict before the fighting gets started.

For those trying to prepare, Thunderbolts* is in theaters now, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps premieres on July 25th. On the TV side, Ironheart hits Disney+ on June 24th, followed by Eyes of Wakanda on August 6th, and Wonder Man in December. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is also expected to premiere in early 2026 before we finally get Avengers: Doomsday on May 1, 2026.