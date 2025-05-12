Thunderbolts* Set Photo Has a Surprising Confirmation For Marvel Fans

A recently surfaced set photo from Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* has offered a welcome, if somewhat bittersweet, confirmation for fans regarding Olga Kurylenko’s return as the enigmatic Taskmaster. Stunt artist Aurelia Agel, who is credited as Kurylenko’s stunt double on the film, shared an image on Instagram featuring both of them side-by-side in the distinctive Taskmaster combat gear.

This behind-the-scenes glimpse is particularly telling because it confirms Kurylenko was physically present on set to portray Antonia Dreykov. Given that the character is masked for the vast majority of her action-centric Thunderbolts* screen time and her role is minimal before her early demise, the studio’s decision to have Kurylenko on set, rather than relying solely on her stunt double and CGI for the few unmasked moments, signals a respectful handling of the actress and Taskmaster’s final bow in the MCU.

Olga Kurylenko first embodied Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster in 2021’s Black Widow, where the character’s true identity and nature significantly departed from the well-known comic book source material. In the MCU, Taskmaster was revealed as General Dreykov’s (Ray Winstone) daughter, Antonia, horrifically injured in an explosion caused by Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and subsequently turned into a mind-controlled super-soldier for the Red Room, equipped with photographic reflexes allowing her to mimic any fighting style.

This interpretation was met with mixed reactions from fans. While some appreciated the personal connection to Natasha’s past, many lamented the loss of the comic Taskmaster’s distinct personality and agency, with the MCU version being largely silent and presented as a near-automaton. Black Widow concluded with Antonia being freed from her father’s chemical subjugation by Natasha and the other Widows, presumably setting her on a new path.

In Thunderbolts*, we learn that Taskmaster worked as a black-ops agent for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in the years before the movie’s main events. Valentina’s plan to destroy all evidence of her illegal activities, which included sending her assassins to kill each other, results in Taskmaster’s death. As co-writer Eric Pearson and director Jake Schreier revealed, Taskmaster’s death at the hands of Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) was a relatively late addition to the script.

This decision was made to raise the stakes for the newly formed team and instill a sense of genuine peril, signaling to the audience that no character was safe. As Pearson explained, in his earlier drafts, Taskmaster had a more substantial subplot and survived the film, even forming a bond with Ghost. Despite this significantly reduced and ultimately fatal role for Antonia, the set photo confirms Olga Kurylenko was on hand to film these final moments, allowing her a proper MCU farewell.

Thunderbolts* Keeps Fighting at the Box Office

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Despite the MCU’s recent struggles, Thunderbolts* showed commendable staying power in its second weekend of release. The film launched with a domestic opening weekend of $74 million and followed that up with a strong second-weekend domestic take of approximately $33 million. After ten days in cinemas worldwide, Thunderbolts* had amassed a global box office total of around $272 million. The second-weekend domestic dip of around 55% is also a key indicator of audience retention, as it represents a significantly better hold than the steep 68% drop of Captain America: Brave New World. It also far outpaces the more severe second-weekend declines seen by films like 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (which fell close to 70%) and The Marvels (which saw a precipitous 78% drop). While not matching the elite under-50% holds of some of the MCU’s biggest hits like Black Panther (around -45%) or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (around -48%), Thunderbolts*‘s performance aligns it with well-received films such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (around -54%).

Thunderbolts* encouraging box office trajectory is largely attributed to the enthusiastic reception the movie has received from both critics and general audiences. The film secured an impressive 88% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes, and audience scores have been even more glowing in the 95% range, complemented by an “A-” CinemaScore. For a film centered on a team of anti-heroes and lesser-known characters stepping into the spotlight, these results already make Thunderbolts* a hit for Marvel Studios.

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

