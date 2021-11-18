Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton’s response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he’s been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight’s beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You’re going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he’s not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he’s the best Batman, but he clearly isn’t taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.

“There’s a lot I can’t say because I don’t know what’s going on,” Keaton joked. “I’m in two worlds, aren’t I? I’m in the Marvel world and DC.” Then Kimmel informed him that Reynolds also straddled worlds and he responded with a “Really?” and then an expletive for comedic effect.

“I get confused, I don’t really know a lot of the lore. Sometimes I show up and… Do you want to know the truth? You can’t handle the truth. I like it, I enjoy it. But, sometimes I’m just not up to speed.”

The Flash director Andy Muscietti actually revealed that he begged the actor to come aboard this film. During a panel at DC FanDome China, he walked the audience through how he managed to accomplish it.

“I think Keaton was honored to come to do this character again. But mainly we sent him a great script, and that is probably the thing that got him interested,” the filmmaker explained during the panel. “It’s more complex than this…we gave him a great script and I promised him great direction. And that was about it.”

“Batman is a very dark character. I think once [actors] play the role, they are done,” Barbara Muschietti said. “I think this was a bit of a surprise for both of them. It took them a while to warm up to the idea of reprising, of playing this character again, especially Keaton. Keaton had not been Batman for 30 years.”

