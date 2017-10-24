Michelle Williams In Talks For Female Lead In ‘Venom’

Michelle Williams is reportedly in talks to play the female lead opposite Tom Hardy in Sony’s Venom movie.

The film’s cast also includes Riz Ahmed, who is believed to be playing Cletus Cassidy, the serial killer who becomes Venom‘s archnemesis Carnage.

Sources tell Variety that Williams’ character is a district attorney and possibly a love interest for Eddie Brock, Hardy’s character who bonds with a symbiote to become Venom.

If this is true, then she may be playing Anne Weying, Eddie Brock’s wife in the Marvel Comics Universe. Weying was a lawyer and later came into contact with the symbiote to become She-Venom.

Williams is most-cognizable from her role on Dawson’s Creek. She’s been nominated for an Academy Award four times for her work on Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, My Week with Marilyn, and Manchester by the Sea.

Sony did not comment on the casting, but according to the report, Sony Pictures has been considering several actresses for the lead role and decided to offer it to Williams after seeing the trailer for her upcoming film All the Money in the World with Ridley Scott.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, production on Venom is expected to begin in October.

The Venom movie will be a part of the same Spider-Man-adjacent shared Marvel Comics universe as Silver and Black, Sony’s upcoming film about Silver Sable and Black Cat.

The Venom movie is said to be a gritty, horror-inspired take on the Marvel anti-hero.

Venom is scheduled for theatrical release on October 5, 2018.