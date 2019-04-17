‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ Introduces Brand New Character to Marvel Comics

While the character of Mile Morales has been pretty popular since his initial Marvel Comics debut in 2011, he has never been a bigger part of greater pop culture than he is right now. The Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took Miles to all new heights, and his current solo comics run is certainly reaping the benefits. Saladin Ahmed and Javier Garron’s new series was instantly a big seller for Marvel and fans have really seemed to enjoy where the duo is taking the character. With that in mind, could there be a better time for a brand new character to join Miles’ story?

At the end of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #5, on shelves this week, an exciting character named Starling was brought into the Marvel Universe. When Miles went out investigating some suspicious activity by Tombstone’s gang, he was met with a surprise. Many of the gang members were already taken out, thanks to this winged vigilante.

While Miles first referred to her as an angel, the final panel revealed the new character’s name to be Starling. It’s unclear who the person is under the mask, and whether they are ultimately a hero or a villain. But for now, it seems as though she is on Spider-Man’s side.

super geeked this week to introduce STARLING, a major new character in Miles Morales’ life (created by myself and @JavierGarron!) pic.twitter.com/plAiqkIon7 — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) April 17, 2019

And this doesn’t seem to be a redux of an existing character or anything like that. Ahmed took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm that Starling is a new addition to the universe, and that she is a creation of his and Garron’s.

“Super geeked this week to introduce Starling, a major new characters in Miles Morales’ life (created by myself and Javier Garron),” Ahmed wrote in a tweet.

Judging by Ahmed’s message, it sounds like Starling could be a pretty big deal in Spider-Man comics for the foreseeable future.

