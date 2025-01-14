Marvel Pits Black Panther vs. Miles Morales in a Fight to the Death

Miles Morales and Black Panther went from working together to solve Miles’ vampirism to having a battle to the death. All orchestrated by two deities with a grudge to bear. Along with gifting Miles Morales a Vibranium suit, Black Panther has also brought the young Spider-Man to Wakanda to seek the aid of the Panther God Bast. But when dealing with the gods, there’s always a catch that you’re not expecting. In this case, it’s that Bast wouldn’t help Miles because the Spider God Anansi already claimed him. Thus, Miles Morales and Black Panther must not fight for Anansi’s enjoyment.

Marvel released a preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #29 by Cody Ziglar, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Bryan Valenza, and VC’s Cory Petit. It begins with a faceoff between Miles and Black Panther, with Anansi trying to pump up his champion for the fight ahead. Miles, understandably, doesn’t want to fight T’Challa, but that’s how it has to go for Anansi to get the story he’s looking for.

“There are lessons in stories, child,” Anansi tells Miles. “You don’t understand yet, but you will.” Anansi is similar to Loki in that he’s a trickster god, though Anansi is probably more trustworthy. Miles keeps bobbing and weaving to avoid attacks from Black Panther before finally letting loose with a venom punch. T’Challa merely shrugs it off as Bast complains about having her time wasted watching this fight play out.

Before the preview for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #29 ends, Anansi promises to give Miles the push he needs to become Anansi’s great champion of story and song. It looks like Anansi may be giving Miles a power boost of some kind, but in what form that will take remains to be seen.

“FIGHT TO THE (UN)DEATH! Can SPIDER-MAN hope to defeat BLACK PANTHER at the height of his powers in the heart of his homeland?!” the description of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #29 reads.

Miles Morales and Deadpool collide in Pools of Blood crossover

image credit: marvel comics

Miles Morales will go from fighting Black Panther to fighting Deadpool in his next story arc. Marvel previously announced “Pools of Blood,” a four-issue crossover between writer Cody Ziglar’s current runs on Deadpool and Miles Morales: Spider-Man. The recently revived Deadpool and his daughter Ellie will be contracted to take out Miles, so talk about your daddy-daughter bonding moment. “Pools of Blood” spills out into Deadpool #11-12 and Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30-31 in February and March.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much esteem I hold for Miles and the Deadpools,” Ziglar shared. “Which is why I’m so excited to write a crossover that lets them all interact! Ellie is new to the super hero scene so having her interact with someone else who’s picked up a mantle was so fun to write.”

The preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #29 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, January 15th.

