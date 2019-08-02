Simone Missick Reveals How She Wanted Misty Knight’s Story to End

The Marvel connected TV franchise on Netflix was a wonderful experiment while it lasted, but it’s safe to say that no one got the closure they’d hoped from the Defenders universe when it all came to an abrupt halt. Netflix and Marvel’s deal was called off thanks to the pending launch of Disney+, meaning that all five ongoing series were cancelled, most without warning. We’ll never get to see Colleen Wing take on the Iron Fist mantle or Bullseye come into his own as a villain. Of course, fans aren’t the only ones who were disappointed by the conclusion of the gritty franchise, the actors starring in the various shows also had endings in mind for their characters that will never get to come to fruition.

That includes Simone Missick, who received praise from fans and critics alike for her portrayal of hard-nosed police detective Misty Knight. Missick kicked ass on Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders for the better part of two years and it’s certainly disappointing not to get to see her story get the conclusion it deserved.

Well no one is more disappointed than Missick. Taking part in CBS’ TCA presentation this week to promote her new series All Rise (co-starring Marvel/Netflix’s Bullseye, Wilson Bethel), Missick spoke to Decider about her dream ending to Misty’s story.

“I would have loved to see her get knighted with a bomb bionic gold arm Tony Stark made,” Missick said. “I would have wanted Tony to come down himself and give it to me. And then I would have loved to see her hanging out with Sam Wilson as Captain America. Do you know what I mean? With a big full-on fro, no longer on the police force. And then on the weekends running things with Colleen Wing as Daughters of the Dragon.”

“There was so much potential for that character and that storyline,” she added. “It’s hard to see it end the way that it did.”

