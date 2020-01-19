Marvel Fan Art Proves Willem Dafoe Would Be Perfect as MODOK

At some point, you’d think Marvel Studios would introduce MODOK into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character is about as campy as they come, something one would think could make a hefty sum at the box office. Now thanks to one talented MODOK fan, we now know what Willem Dafoe could look like in the role of the mad scientist and if we’re being, we’re not sure we’ll ever be able to see someone else in the role.

u/BassDiamond took to r/Marvel Saturday morning to show a drawing they made of Dafoe’s MODOK and it’s crazily bizarre — almost exactly what you’d expect from an actor playing an absurd role such as a giant floating head. Check it out for yourself below.

Before MODOK ever hits live-action, the character will debut in an adult-oriented animated series on Hulu, produced by Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum. According to Hulu content chief Craig Erwich, the series has been delightful with Oswalt at the helm.

“I have seen quite a few episodes of MODOK, which I’m really excited about,” said Erwich. “Patton Oswalt is a lifelong Marvel fan and was obsessed with the character of MODOK. So, for him to finally get his hands on that character and for he and Jordan Blum to do what they always wanted to do with it, which is a whole new take and a very funny one, on what it means to be a comic book villain is really special. I’m excited to see that.”

Joining MODOK will be Howard the Duck, Tigra and Dazzler, and Hit-Monkey, a set of four shows that are expected to crossover eventually in a limited series called The Defenders. After Marvel Studios absorbed creative control over Marvel Television — the studio producing these shows — the entire creative team behind Tigra and Dazzler was released from the show. It’s unclear how long that will set the show back.

Which of the animated Hulu shows are you looking forward to most? If not Dafoe, who do you think could play MODOK in live-action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!