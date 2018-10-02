‘Monday Night Football’ Compares Chiefs Quarterback to Marvel’s the Winter Soldier

Football players are pretty powerful, but when it comes to Patrick Mahomes, he might just be a superhero — at least according to Monday Night Football.

ESPN compared the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback to Marvel’s Winter Soldier in a clever Monday Night Football promo featuring footage of Mahomes set to dialogue from Captain America: The Winter Soldier. You can check it out below.

Monday night Mahomes. 1 hour until showtime 🎬 pic.twitter.com/SYlxzR4SuZ — ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2018

Mahomes has quickly become a huge star on the Kansas City team, due largely in part to his incredibly powerful arm. The quarterback has a massively impressive throw, which is exactly why the comparison — albeit a joking one — to Winter Soldier.

As Marvel fans can tell you, the Winter Solider is James “Bucky” Barnes, best friend of Steve Rogers/Captain America. Played by Sebastian Stan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bucky lost his arm when he fell from a HYDRA train in the first Captain America movie. Bucky was presumed dead, but had in fact survived, albeit with the loss of his left arm which was replaced with a cybernetic limb. He was also brainwashed and turned into the Winter Soldier and used as an assassin for HYDRA, but eventually Bucky is reunited with Steve, given an even better arm by Shuri (Letitia Wright) and fights alongside the Avengers and other heroes as they tried to stop Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Unfortunately, Bucky was one of the heroes turned to dust when Thanos snapped his fingers and while the metal arm also dusted with Bucky, Stan told Earth’s Mightiest Show earlier this year that while the arm itself changed over the years, the changes mirrored the changes in the character as well.

“The funny thing is the arms have changed throughout the movies,” Stan said. “It’s just very interesting because it almost fits with where the character is.”

Stan revealed that the prosthetic he used helped inform his character over the course of the films, which became a metaphor for how Bucky readjusted to life after coming back into Steve Rogers’ life.

“The first arm that was in the Winter Soldier movie, the material was really hard and it was very hard to actually move in it… but it actually informed the way I was moving at the time because it was just like carrying this thing so it totally affected me in a great way,” Stan said. “It made me discover the character in a way. And so I guess to some extent, so does he. He’s just becoming more comfortable in his own shoes and arm as he’s progressively getting older.”

What did you think about Monday Night Football‘s Winter Soldier moment? Let us know in the comments below.