Moon Knight Crew Celebrates Filming Wrap for Disney+ Series in New Video

Marvel’s Moon Knight is getting closer to wrapping, as various crew members start finishing their respective work on the Disney+ series with each passing day. Earlier this month, one makeup artist shared a celebratory post on social media and now, another video has surfaced after a span of filming wrapped in Jordan.

Redditor u/bellomoto1 shared a video of an unidentified crew member returning to their Budapest hotel room to find a wrap gift from Marvel Studios. The majority of filming for the series took place in Budapest and had been filming in Wadi Rum for the past week. It’s unclear what exact gift the crew members received for their work on the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the video for yourself below.

“We are incredibly thankful for your contributions and continued efforts on Moon Knight,” a note stationed outside the gift reads. “Everyone is looking forward to the exciting debut of this series and that is in part to your amazing work.” It’s then signed by the various producers at Marvel Studios.

Very little is known about Moon Knight and the characters that are going to be included in the series. Despite all that, Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac said last month it’s one of the most challenging projects he’s ever worked on in his career.

“I gotta say, what I’m doing right now, I’m doing this show called Moon Knight,” Isaac said during a recent appearance on Good Morning Arizona. “We got a month left, and I feel like, so far, that this might be the one where I was like ‘I was so nervous about it,’ but I’ve just been having such a blast.”

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

