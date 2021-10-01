Moon Knight Crew Reveals New Photo to Celebrate Wrap of Disney+ Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding out in some major ways on Disney+, with a slew of television projects and specials making their way to the streaming service in the coming years. Among them is Moon Knight, a live-action series that will introduce Marc Spector / Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) into the franchise. The epic, globe-trotting series has been filming for several months now — and now, it looks like production has begun to wrap. Makeup designer Donald Mowat recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself on a desert set, with a caption that includes “That’s a wrap.”

Moon Knight will star Isaac as Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. The cast is also set to include May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke in currently-unknown roles.

“I gotta say, what I’m doing right now, I’m doing this show called Moon Knight,” Isaac said during a recent appearance on Good Morning Arizona. “We got a month left, and I feel like, so far, that this might be the one where I was like ‘I was so nervous about it,’ but I’ve just been having such a blast.”

Moon Knight‘s head writer is Jeremy Slater, with Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorehead directing the series’ episodes.

“I’m really fortunate because we’re dealing with a story that doesn’t have a lot of ancillary baggage,” Hawke recently told The Wrap. “If you play Spider-Man or Batman, they’ve got so much baggage and the audience have such expectations. It’s like playing Hamlet – you can’t play it in a vacuum. You’re playing it in relationship to the other Hamlets. Whereas with Moon Knight, people don’t know much about it. It doesn’t have a lot of baggage. Oscar (Isaac) is giving an absolutely phenomenal performance, and it feels exciting to be a part of it with him.”

