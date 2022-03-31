Moon Knight Episode 1 Includes Tease of Iconic Marvel Character

Moon Knight has finally debuted on Disney+, giving fans their first look at the Fist of Khonshu in live-action. As promised by those supporting the show on its international press tour, the series is far from anything the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen before. While it’s not necessarily the most-connected series out of the bunch, especially when considering shows like WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Even then, the series’ first episode still teased a character long-time fans of the vigilante will quickly recognize. Full spoilers up ahead for the Moon Knight series premiere. Proceed with caution if you’ve yet to see the first-ever live-action Moon Knight episode.

Once Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) starts to gain his bearings as to what’s going on within his own head, he stumbles across some possessions belonging to Marc Spector. Amongst those possessions is a cell phone. Grant quickly scrolls through his missed calls, most of which came from his wife Layla (May Calamawy). In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, one of his calls comes from someone called Duchamp.

Fans of Moon Knight will recognize Duchamp as the surname of Jean-Paul Duchamp, a long-time supporting character that often goes by “Frenchie” in the comics. In the Marvel source material, Duchamp can be seen as a retired soldier who now helps Moon Knight during his vigilantism, often piloting his aircraft and other such vessels.

Much like the character he supports, Duchamp also has a first appearance in Werewolf by Night #32. Outside of the Easter egg, there’s no indication of Duchamp actually appearing in the flesh. So far, the show has largely focused on Moon Knight himself.

Moon Knight Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

