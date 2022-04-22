Moon Knight Episode 4 Includes Post-Credits Disclaimer About Mental Health Awareness

✖

Moon Knight Episode 4 included a post-credits disclaimer about mental health awareness. If you stuck around through the end of the Disney+ series this week, then you noticed the mention of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The card read, "For information on mental health resources near you, please visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org." Moon Knight has not shied away from the topic of mental health and gone to great lengths to work with experts in an effort to render Dissociative identity disorder on-screen. Marc Spector actually ends up in a mental health facility near the tail end of "The Tomb." When the series was announced, a lot of viewers were a little scared of the idea that Marvel would take on such serious subject matter. However, the majority response to Moon Knight's treatment of Marc Spector and Steven Grant has been very positive. Check out the card for yourself down below.

Marvel.com spoke to Mohamed Diab about directing this series. You can't have Moon Knight without Oscar Isaac. He's been juggling his performances and fans have loved every second of it. Diab couldn't say enough about his leading man and his commitment to getting the nuances of this character right.

"At the beginning, it wasn't clear to us who Marc is and who Steven is. Oscar at the beginning wanted only to [embody] Steven a day and Marc a day, never on the same day," Diab explained. "After a while there were a couple of scenes where he was talking in the mirror, and I told him, 'Why don't you try [both characters]?' I kept pushing him and giving him encouragement. All of a sudden, he did this magical thing."

Marvel Studios describes all the action in Moon Knight: "The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life," the synopsis reads. "Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

