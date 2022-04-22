Moon Knight Fan Spots Crew Member in Episode 4

✖

Last week's episode of Moon Knight found itself the subject of one of the most embarrassing faux pas that a TV series can have in the modern era, a crew member spotted in the shot of the series, and now it has happened again. Episode 3 of Moon Knight saw a camera man still in frame during an extensive chase scene but episode 4 of the Disney+ series has one that is almost impossible to notice, but they're definitely there. Spotted be a fan on the /r/MarvelStudios subreddit, the Moon Knight crew member can be seen at the 18:23 mark, we've brightened the image below but if you look for it yourself you can definitely see it.

Shows on Disney+ have had a rough go in the past for mistakes like this making it to the final cut. Most recently The Book of Boba Fett saw a facade from the set be revealed by an overhead shot, but the most famous example was "Jeans Guy" that appeared in The Mandalorian. In the hit Lucasfilm series a shot in a pivotal scene revealed a crew member lounging in the background, noticeable at the time only because of his jeans that were visible in the shot. Jeans Guy quickly became a meme for Star Wars fans though, some of whom even cosplayed as him, tragically he was removed from the series, something that will likely happen with these two Moon Knight bloopers as well.

The good news for Moon Knight is that the trippy final act of its latest episode, surprise potential death, and appearance of a giant Hippopotamus, Marvel fans aren't going to ding the series for this minor error. As we said, it's pretty hard to notice if you're not looking for it anyway.

"That has its own benefits and its own drawbacks," series creator Jeremy Slater said previously about Moon Knight not being as well known to general audiences. "We had so much freedom to do whatever we wanted with the story and with the character and go in weird unexpected directions. Try to bring in some genuine mind-f-ck weirdness to the MCU and some real horror and some actual scares, kind of because no one knows who the hell Moon Knight is. If you're doing a Spider-Man adaptation everyone knows you've gotta have Peter Parker in there and everyone knows what his powers are and they yell at you if you don't get it right. Here with Moon Knight we really felt that freedom of, we can kind of say and do anything we want as long as it feels right to us and as long as Kevin Feige is vibing on it."

