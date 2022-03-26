Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke Shoots Down Multiple Cameo Rumors at Once

Moon Knight’s press tour has been eventful to say the least. From May Calamawy revealing that she would like to crossover with Doctor Strange to Oscar Isaac revealing that the titular character would likely team-up with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. Now, Ethan Hawke is shooting down rumors of Ruffalo appearing in the series as the hero with serious anger management issues. The actor revealed, while appearing on The Tonight Show, that as far as he knows, Bruce Banner/The Hulk will not be appearing in the series.

“That would be cool, right? That would be cool. Except I know Mark Ruffalo, and I think if we were on the same show, he would have at least texted me or something,” Hawke told The Tonight Show. “So I don’t think that one’s got a lot of legs. [Audience groans ] I know, I know. Maybe in another one!”

Moon Knight is one of the more interesting projects that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to offer. The series is going to be akin to WandaVision with the mystery aspect of the story. Recently, Hawke told The Hollywood Reporter that he was shocked at all the freedom they had while shooting Moon Knight.

“Through much of my career, the higher the budget went up, the higher the fear quotient went up, and from the people in charge, there was a lot less creativity on set because there was so much fear. But there’s something about the success that Marvel has achieved that empowers them to be confident and not be fearful,” Hawke told the trade. “I’m only guessing here, but somehow in the DNA between Kevin Feige’s relationship to Robert Downey Jr., there’s something really good that happened between the producorial-actor relationship. They have tremendous faith and belief in the actor’s ability to contribute. That opening scene is a great example of them using your creativity to help get you to invest in the show and to come up with original ideas. So I was really impressed by that. Oscar poured himself into this part. At one point when Oscar and I were rehearsing, I said to him, ‘You realize that they’re being so kind? They believe in us so much that if this doesn’t work, it’s our fault. We can’t blame anybody.'(Laughs.) But that’s really empowering as a performer. Yes, you have to work in their kitchen, but they’re going to let you work.”

The streaming service describes the series as: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

