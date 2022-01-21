Major Fantastic Four Easter Egg Possibly Spotted in Moon Knight Trailer





Moon Knight‘s big trailer includes a potential massive Fantastic Four Easter egg. On Twitter, Spider-Mania UK posted a still from the section where Oscar Isaac wakes up as Steven Grant in a truck. He’s holding a gun and clearly horrified to be In this situation. However, the boxes behind him are of great interest to Marvel fans now. Written on that cardboard is a “von D—” logo. Now, this could be a rogue shipment of mid-2000s trucker hats… or it could be Fantastic Four villain Victor von Doom’s merchandise in that truck. It would make sense to see the bigger players of the MCU’s villain underworld start to creep into the margins of these Disney+ shows before making big appearances in the films. (In fact, we’ve already seen this happen with both Kang the Conqueror in Loki!) So, let the speculation commence because everyone’s counting down the days until Marvel’s First Family and the mutants make their debut.

All this talk of Fox properties raises the question of whether the acquisition affected Marvel Studios planning surrounding the multiverse. Kevin Feige says that they were always going to go this route.

“You know, I think we first mentioned it, or the Ancient One mentions it in Doctor Strange 1 when she’s taking Stephen Strange through that mind-warping journey. It was always one of the most powerful storytelling tools in the comics,” Feige explained to Collider last year.

“One you have to wield carefully because it can get overwhelming, but now also one with the 20-plus history of the movies there are enough characters we can start playing with it that way,” he continued. “We mention it, obviously, as part of Mysterio’s ruse in Far From Home. I think the toys that were added to that toybox increased with that Fox acquisition, but it didn’t change the timetable on when we were introducing the idea of the multiverse.”

Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis also asked Marvel’s head honcho about what the Fantastic Four cast could look like.

“I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both (established actors and new faces),” Feige began. “I think you look no further than Simu in Shang-Chi, like Chris Hemsworth, like Tom Hiddleston, like Tom Holland, an actor that hadn’t been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gor in our Thor film. It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not.”

