Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke React To Wild Trailer





Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke decided to sit down and watch the massive trailer that debuted Monday night. During the NFL’s Super Wildcard game, MCU fans got their first taste of Steven Grant and his wild journey toward becoming The Fist of Khonshu. Clearly, Isaac and Hawke had a blast making the Disney+ show. Their easy banter coms through during their shared trailer viewing. Neither actor wants to give the game away on the suit or what’s going on with he split personalities. Isaac in particular is having a bit of a blast joking about his accents and how they are being deployed in Moon Knight. It’s going to be an interesting ride for everyone involved as they get rolling on the marketing for Disney+. You can check out the back and forth including that massive bro hug down below.

Isaac previously appeared on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast to talk about his upcoming MCU introduction. He made no secret of his since when it came to Moon Knight. The Star Wars actor said it was the most challenging work of his career. Check out his breakdown of the show before the big debut in March.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/MarvelStudios/status/1483518745494523904?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Speaking with Kevin [Feige], I told him I’m going to come in with these big ideas, and if you don’t like them, that’s fair,” Isaac explained. “And immediately, we saw it all. I found so much room to do things that I’ve never done before and had been curious about and wanting to do. I could not wait to get to set, and it was the biggest workload I’ve ever had in my career and most challenging; by the sheer amount of stuff we had to do in eight months, and even yet, I couldn’t wait to get to set and work.”

Here’s the description that they released when the trailer hit last night.

“The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life,” the synopsis reads. “Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Did you love the Moon Knight trailer? Let us know down in the comments!