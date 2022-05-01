Moon Knight Is Best Because It Isn't Hampered by the MCU

✖

Here we are, just days removed from the season, or potentially series, finale of Moon Knight. In yet another impeccable move by the creative team at Marvel Studios, one more virtually unknown character from the ever-growing stable of Marvel characters has been shaped into a household name. Gone are the days of the Fist of Khonshu being a cult classic and instead, the beloved vigilante is known by virtually everyone keeping up with superhero cinema. Despite being an unknown, fans and critics have come to love the character and his portrayal by Oscar Isaac. Between Isaac's multi-faceted approach and a complete disconnect from the remainder of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's apparent why there's a lot of people digging Moon Knight.

Since 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has built itself on a model closely resembling that of the source material it's based on. Characters showing up in one film or television show can return years later in another project you never anticipated seeing them in. The same goes for the studio's storylines; oftentimes tales crossing over from one project to the next in a form of extended storytelling.

In Moon Knight, however, there's none of that. Save for the casual background Easter egg here and there, the series hasn't had to depend on surprise cameos or storytelling first started by creative teams not on the project itself. In short, it's an aspect that makes the series much richer.

Instead of those dependencies, Jeremy Slater and his expansive slate of writers were able to focus on a single character and give him a deeper, more heartfelt origin than what we've seen of late. We've gotten a fulfilling, character-driven story over the course of five episodes (so far), instead of something that's taken years to come to fruition.

The right beats have been hit for this series and the studio still has a little bit to go. With still one episode set for release, it's evident Moon Knight is best because it's been able to focus on the eponymous character, and not the bells and whistles that come with being part of Hollywood's biggest franchise.

The first five episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+ with the finale slated to release on Wednesday, May 4th.

What are you thinking about the series so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

