Moon Knight Fans Are Loving Episode 3’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier Easter Egg

The third episode of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight made its debut on Wednesday, showcasing yet another chapter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest hero. The episode further shed light on the world of Marc Spector / Steven Grant / Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), and his role as an assassin and avatar for the god Khonshu. By and large, the series’ ties to the larger MCU lore have been few and far between, instead focusing on Marc, Steven, and their fight to stop Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). But in Episode 3, Moon Knight viewers were treated to an unexpected — and particularly interesting — Easter egg to another Disney+ series. Spoilers for Episode 3 of Moon Knight, “The Friendly Type”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Marc and Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) traveling through Cairo to find a clue on a rare ancient sarcophagus, which would hopefully lead them to Ammit’s tomb before Harrow and his disciples get there first. The sarcophagus, as it turns out, is in the possession of Anton Mogart / Midnight Man (Gaspard Ulliel), an eccentric and mysterious antiquities collector. When Layla and Marc go to visit Anton, it is revealed that he knows Layla due to some sort of previous interaction in Madripoor.

This opens an interesting can of worms, especially among fans who are familiar with Marvel Comics — and even recent MCU — lore. The city is best known as a locale tied to the X-Men, and doubled as the defacto home of Wolverine at one point. The city was properly introduced into live-action with last year’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, when Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and company visited it, and eventually learned that Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) was operating out of it as the Power Broker.

Ever since Episode 3 of Moon Knight debuted, fans have taken to social media to react to the Madripoor mention, and to speculate about what it could mean for worldbuilding for the show. Some have marveled at the fact that it’s the biggest MCU reference the series has had yet, while others have wondered if Layla crossed paths with Sharon in the past. Here are just a few of those reactions.

MARC SPECTOR WAS IN MADRIPOOR? MADRIPOOR AS IN SHARON CARTER HIDING PLACE FOR YEARS AS THE POWER BROKER?? — Ann ᗢ ⧗ (@namesmargo) April 13, 2022

The Madripoor mention TFATWS you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/gVLmxKVffa — Athia☆ (@suguswift) April 13, 2022

forget what happened in budapest, what happened in madripoor #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/aoaHnQcoXc — vivian IS BACK ⊬ (@seungkwandito) April 13, 2022

Moon Knight is halfway through and the only marvel reference I’ve caught is the word “Madripoor” I really hope it keeps up that energy — Jaclyn, of liking Barriss fame (@Jbandos) April 13, 2022

