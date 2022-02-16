Moon Knight: Marvel Confirms Actor as Voice of Khonshu

The identity of the actor that will voice the Egyptian god Khonshu in the Marvel Studios Disney+ series Moon Knight has been revealed. Oscar Isaac plays the Marvel street-level vigilante, who is guided by and given powers by Khonshu. The god plays a vital role in the Moon Knight comics, and has been briefly seen in both the teaser and official trailers for Moon Knight. Even though he hasn’t spoken a word in the trailers, Khonshu will have an actual voice behind his CG rendering. We now know that Oscar award-winning actor F. Murry Abraham will provide the voice for Khonshu when Moon Knight debuts in March.

An official Moon Knight image released by Marvel Studios revealed Abraham’s role in the upcoming series. The image shows Isaac looking petrified by Khonshu as the deity marches down a dimly lit hallway. Its caption states that Oscar Isaac is Steven Grant, one of Moon Knight’s various civilian aliases, while Khonshu is voiced by F. Murray Abraham.

The esteemed actor is known for his roles in Scarface, Amadeus, Last Action Hero, Star Trek: Insurrection, and The Grand Budapest Hotel. Abraham won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Antonio Salieri in 1985’s Amadeus.

A Big Game spot for Moon Knight recently aired during the Super Bowl. The Disney+ page for Moon Knight revealed the series will have a TV-14 rating, which is the same rating that Marvel’s other Disney+ live-action series – WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye – have received.

Head writer and executive producer Jeremy Slater told Empire magazine (via IGN) how he’s not interested in any Moon Knight comparisons to Batman. “It was never a comparison I was interested in making,” Slater said. “Batman has an 80-year head start on us: you’re not going to beat Batman at his own game. We’ve seen that side of Moon Knight [in some comics] as a playboy philanthropist, throwing moon-shaped boomerangs, flying around in a moon-shaped plane, but I don’t think that’s the coolest possible version of the character.”

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant (Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

