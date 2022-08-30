Why Moon Knight Needs a Second Season

The finale for the first season of Moon Knight aired over three months ago and the series has been held in a state of purgatory since. Unlike the likes of Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, no Marvel Cinematic Universe future has been announced for Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac). Despite Spector being one of the franchise's least-explored characters, we still don't know when he'll pop up next—and it's the primary reason the series should get a second season.

As seen in six episodes, Spector is just one of the identities Moon Knight uses. Steven Grant, another one of the identities, was featured even more prominently than the Fist of Khonshu's most known counterpart. Then there was the introduction of Jake Lockley in the show's closing moments, only appearing in a post-credits scene before the screen cut to black.

With the announcement of Daredevil: Born Again at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer, we now know Marvel Studios will be willing to do longer seasons comparable to what one might find on network television. It's a format Moon Knight would thrive in. Due to small episode count the first season had to adhere to, a lot of the nuance was lost when it came to exploring Spector's mental illness. While explored on the surface, it's something that still left a lot to be desired.

Marvel Studios should not only greenlight Moon Knight Season Two, but it should also give the series an extended episode-order. Especially if the show's creatives were to focus on the street-level aspect of the character, it would be cheaper to produce and introduce something many fans thought was missing from a first season that largely dealt with supernatural presences.

Out of all the show's that have been released on Disney+, one could argue Moon Knight is the one series that still has the most character exploration to do and that's why it needs a second season.

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

