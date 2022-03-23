Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Reveals His Reaction To Costume

Moon Knight‘s Oscar Isaac talked about how tough it was to get into his costume during the show’s premiere. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis had the chance to speak with the newest MCU star on the red carpet. When the topic turned to super suits, it seems like Marvel Studios had quite a time getting Isaac into that dashing ceremonial armor. Moon Knight gets his cool costume from Khonshu in the comics. During the premiere, Comicbook.com managed to get up close and personal with the suits for Moon Knight and Mr. Knight. It’s an impressive bit of detailing on the fight suit, and seeing the business attire up close reveals a lot of flair. However, the armor is a trial to get on. It sounds like Isaac had to be smushed into the suit by multiple people. Comics fans are used to hearing about actors and actresses being locked into these costumes. Read about how he had to deal with it down below.

“I would not describe it as slipping into it,” Isaac joked. “More like wedged, stuffed, and squeezed into it.”

In a press release for the series, executive Producer Grant Curtis said that Moon Knight is completely unattached to the current MCU. Both he and the series star are excited to have an extended character study to start things out in this universe.

“There are multiple aspects of Moon Knight that get us internally jazzed at Marvel Studios. But one of the unique aspects of this character is it’s taking Marvel Studios to its Iron Man and Tony Stark roots,” Curtis revealed. “That was a character that was obviously built from the ground up, and it is the same with Marc Spector.”

“We’re absolutely embracing the supernatural aspects of what was in publishing, the Egyptian gods, this ruthless Egyptian god Khonshu that manipulates Marc to do his bidding,” he continued. “We’re embracing all that. We love stuff that goes bump in the night.”

Moon Knight has a brand new synopsis: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Do you like the MCU’s take on Moon Knight’s armor? Let us know down in the comments!