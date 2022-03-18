Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Stokes Hulk Appearance Rumors





Moon Knight‘s Oscar Isaac is fanning the flames on those Hulk appearance rumors. On the red carpet for the Disney+ series, the star spoke to Hits Radio about possible team-ups. “I mean he’s a bit of a loner, so that’s the thing,” Isaac smirked. “I don’t know maybe… Who would he get along with in the MCU out of everyone? Maybe Hulk! Yea, I could see it happen.” That’s sure to raise some MCU antennas out there. For months there have been rumors that Bruce Banner could make an appearance in some Disney+ shows. Now, Mark Ruffalo has been under lock and key since the last time fans saw him in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

However, the green guy has to come back at some point. A lot of people point to his presence in the She-Hulk clip from Disney+’s sizzle reel last year. Despite that delightful moment, there’s no telling where the other Avengers will pop up next. We’ll all have to wait and see. In a press briefing for the series, executive Producer Grant Curtis talked about how excited they were to build this character from scratch. (But, that doesn’t mean he’ll be alone forever…)

Oscar Isaac says he can see Moon Knight getting on with Hulk



The duo we need to see #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/Dl87vYEAIu — Hits Radio (@hitsradiouk) March 17, 2022

“There are multiple aspects of Moon Knight that get us internally jazzed at Marvel Studios. But one of the unique aspects of this character is it’s taking Marvel Studios to its Iron Man and Tony Stark roots,” Curtis revealed. “That was a character that was obviously built from the ground up, and it is the same with Marc Spector.”

“We’re absolutely embracing the supernatural aspects of what was in publishing, the Egyptian gods, this ruthless Egyptian god Khonshu that manipulates Marc to do his bidding,” he continued. “We’re embracing all that. We love stuff that goes bump in the night.”

Marvel Studios describes what their newest hero faces in Moon Knight: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

