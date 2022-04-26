Oscar Isaac Reveals He Tried to Sneak an F-bomb Into Moon Knight

✖

Oscar Isaac really, really, really wanted to say "f-ck" in Moon Knight. In a new interview ahead of the release of the show's fourth episode on Wednesday, Isaac revealed he wanted to pay homage to a classic video meme in a moment on the series. Despite filming some takes where he dropped an f-bomb, Isaac admitted Marvel wasn't having it.

"My brother and I, there's this meme that we think is really, really funny. It's this English kid that's got a tie on his head," Isaac said in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "He's rapping, and then just a punch comes out of nowhere and punches him and he goes, 'Oh, f**k, I can't believe you've done this!' A lot of people know what I'm talking about. And so I was like, 'We've got to find an opportunity to do that.'

So Isaac tried imitating the mega-viral video. He filmed the needed takes, but it wasn't meant to be. Marvel Studios chose to not use any of the f-bombs in question and alas, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still without it's first "f-bomb."

"And this seemed like the perfect time to do it. So I did it," Isaac added. "I did a lot of takes where I actually say, 'Oh, f**k' and I thought, in Disney, because it's TV or whatever, that you get one F-bomb. But ultimately, not even one. We don't even get the one, so we had to change it. But basically, that is just my homage to that."

Despite Isaac confirming no f-bombs are in the series, many Moon Knight fans were discussing to potential of an f-bomb in an earlier episode. Now, it would seem that the Fist of Khonshu himself has debunked the moment.

Four episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

What are you thinking about the series so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.