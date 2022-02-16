Moon Knight Photos Reveal Best Look at Khonshu Yet

Marvel’s Moon Knight is taking center stage in the next issue of Empire Magazine, and the issue will have plenty of new looks at those involved in the series. That includes a brilliant snapshot of the god of the moon himself, Khonshu. In a picture making the rounds online, Khonshu can be seen walking down a hallway with his staff in tow, with mummy-like coverings flowing off his costume.

You can see the new Khonshu look, and three other images in the magazine, below.

Official New Stills of Moon Knight from Empire Magazine April 2022 issue

🌙🌙🌙#MoonKnight #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/UIhAD805uh — Rayyan*🇵🇸 (@RayyanTCG) February 15, 2022

That’s the second-largest Khonshu-related tidbit to break on Tuesday. Tuesday morning, Disney revealed Oscar-winning actor F. Murry Abraham will provide the voice for the Egyptian god when the series debuts in March.

“He’s brutal. It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do,” Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige told Empire Magazine. “There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) and duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (V/H/S: Viral, Synchronic) direct the six-episode series from producer Kevin Feige (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Disney+’s Hawkeye) and head writer Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy, television’s The Exorcist). Part of Phase 4 of the MCU, Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac (Star Wars, Dune) as Steven Grant/Marc Spector, Ethan Hawke (the Before trilogy) as Arthur Harrow, and May Calamawy (Djinn, Ramy) in an undisclosed role.

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

