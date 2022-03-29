Moon Knight Producer Confirms Disney+ Series Takes Place in the MCU

The next Marvel Studios series to premiere on Disney+ is Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as the titular street-level hero. Set to debut on March 30th, Moon Knight is the next hero to officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the series is a Marvel Studios production and will stream on Disney+, one would think it’s apparent that Moon Knight is set within the MCU. However, in case there was ever any doubt, executive producer Grant Curtis confirms Moon Knight is in the MCU, even if it doesn’t take place in New York City, which is home to the Avengers and Spider-Man.

“Moon Knight is very much in the MCU,” Grant Curtis told Inverse. “The observant viewer is going to hear and see those Easter eggs we drop that do explain that and confirm that.” The reason Moon Knight doesn’t appear to have heavy connective tissue to other MCU projects is that the series takes inspiration from its comic book roots. Even though Marc Spector / Moon Knight was a member of the Avengers in the comics, he often was busy dealing with his own villains and threats.

“We looked at the very first comics he appeared in, in 1975, and we looked over the years of storytelling, over the decades of Moon Knight stories, [and asked] what are the themes and tones that we’re gravitating towards as storytellers?” Curtis said. “We never intentionally tried to make this standalone.”

Director Mohamed Diab is keeping out hope that one day Moon Knight and the Avengers will cross paths. “I could see Marc and Steven driving the characters of the MCU crazy,” Diab said regarding Moon Knight’s split personalities. “Marc’s speaking to someone with complete seriousness, and suddenly he turns into Steven, or Moon Knight turns into Mr. Knight. I think it would be amazing.”

Oscar Isaac previously revealed during the virtual press conference for Moon Knight that the reason the series doesn’t take place in NYC is that the location has become overcrowded with superheroes: “I don’t know… well, it was set in London and when I asked why, it was like, ‘We just have too many characters in New York…’ So, it seems like, let’s just change it up… I mean, I love English humor, like The Office and Stath Lets Flats… There’s just so much of that humor that I find so funny, and I thought, ‘There’s an opportunity here to maybe make something… what if we make him English?’ I was like, ‘What if Peter Sellers was approached for with a Marvel project? What would he do?’ So I started thinking about that, and that led me to Karl Pilkington from An Idiot Abroad. And not so much for the accent, but just for his sense of humor where he doesn’t know that he’s being funny.”

