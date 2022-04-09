Moon Knight: Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Roasts Ethan Hawke’s Mandarin Skills

Ethan Hawke has been getting a ton of praise for his role as Arthur Harrow in Moon Knight. Earlier today, Hawkeye and Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio praised the actor for his portrayal of the villainous character, and now it seems another Marvel Studios star has a negative critique. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu is not a fan of the use of the Mandarin language in the series.

The Shang-Chi actor took to Twitter to disclose his issue with Moon Knight’s latest episode. The tweet was short and sweet, but it also perfectly roasted Hawke’s use of the language. “Alright Arthur Harrow needs to fire his Mandarin teacher.” You can check out the tweet below.

https://twitter.com/simuliu/status/1512819557920092164?s=21&t=mCweQ4k6IgYa6_SMjIRCkA

Liu is referring to one scene from the second episode of the series. In the episode Steven Grant gets brought to Arthur Harrow and the villain is residing in a small community. Hawke uses Mandarin while talking to a girl kicking a soccer ball. The scene is pretty brief and hopefully the actor can redeem himself in the eyes of the Shang-Chi star.

Arthur Harrow is a very different character than we’re used to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character was once the previous avatar for Khonshou and has some very specific beliefs as the avatar for Ammit. Hawke recently revealed, in an interview with ComicBook.com for Moon Knight, the actor had reflected on his own belief system to prepare for the Arthur Harrow role.



“I think he views himself as a real apostle of the Goddess Ammit, and that he’s here to heal the world, and rid it of sinners, and it’s gonna be a violent time, but the peace, and the beauty that will come when all these sinners are gone, it’s gonna be worth it,” Hawke said. “I think a lot of us feel that there’s some part of, if you have any belief system that is strong enough, it gives you direction,. A lot of us are lost, and we don’t have direction, and we long for a sense of purpose, and a belief system can really give that to you, and I think he’s just doubled down on his goddess, and he doesn’t think in nuance, he’s absolutely uncompromising in how he thinks, ’cause his dedication to this goddess is so complete. So in a way he’s very simple.”



Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.” The first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight are streaming exclusively on Disney+.



