Moon Knight Streaming Numbers Revealed, See Where It Stacks Against Other Marvel Shows

Moon Knight's streaming numbers have been revealed. Here's where it stacks up against other Marvel shows that have been released on Disney+. Nielsen revealed their streaming rankings for the final week of Moon Knight's release (h/t to THR). The period from May 2 to May 8 saw people watch 715 million minutes catching the finale on DIsney+. That's an impressive bump as only 618 million minutes got viewed in the week before. But, even more interesting is that Oscar Isaac's MCU series ended up increasing viewership in four out of five weeks debuting on the platform. So, with 3.7 billion minutes viewed during the run, Moon Knight nestles in under The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and above Hawkeye.

Now, that prompts a few questions. Considering the fact that Moon Knight was largely an introduction to the character for many viewers, what do these numbers mean? From most perspectives, this would qualify as a big win for Marvel as they continue to build out their Disney+ corner of the MCU. People like Isaac's hero and want to see him in a possible Season 2. (For the moment, nothing is going to catch Loki at 5..2 billion and WandaVision at 4.8 billion. But, that's understandable in this case. Those are well-established characters in the MCU.)

A recent interview with Marvel.com saw series director Mohamed Diab explaining how Episode 5 ended up being a resounding favorite for the cast and crew. "Episode 5 ["Asylum"] is my favorite episode, and it's Oscar Isaac's favorite episode. It's the episode that you delve deeper into who he is and how he got [Dissociative Identity Disorder]," Mohamed Diab revealed. "His biggest fear, his biggest problem in his life, he shielded himself from the memory of him being responsible for what happened to his brother... I think it's one of the most emotional things that people are going to see in a Marvel Studios TV show."

"The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life," Disney+ describes Moon Knight on the service. "Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

