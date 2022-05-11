Marvel Releases Moon Knight Finale Pyramid Fight Official Video Clip

✖

Marvel has released the epic final boss fight from Moon Knight's finale episode in a new official HD video clip. As you can see below, the clip is only :50 seconds long, but is very thrilling. It showcases the moment that a resurrected Moon Knight (Arthur Isaac) comes swooping into the Egyptian pyramid where Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) has unleashed the proverbial 'light in the sky' that threatens all of humanity. Meanwhile, Moon Knight's godly master Khonshu threw down with Harrow's malevolent god of judgement, Ammit.

Take a look at this epic final battle sequence from Moon Knight Episode 6!

There's been a lot of debate, but the general consensus is that Moon Knight has delivered the most complete experience of any Marvel Disney+ series. A major portion of that debate was focused on the finale episode, as the Marvel Disney+ series have gotten a bad (but deserved) reputation for kind of feeling lackluster with the finales. However, as you can see above, Moon Knight has bucked that trend in a big way.

This fight sequence in Moon Knight is truly one of the first times that a Marvel Disney+ TV series has felt like it was on the level of one of the movies. In what is clearly a sequence of mostly CGI action, Moon Knight managed to stun with its visual composition. Even shots of CGI Ethan Hawke (who has no wild costume to help sell the illusion) look polished and convincing – and the shot of Moon Knight taking a knee to Harrow's chin while hanging in front of the actual moon has already become one of the most indelible images of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The dissection of Moon Knight has turned up some interesting facts since its conclusion. Executive producer Jeremy Slater has revealed that Moon Knight nemesis Bushman was, at one point, much more than a name-drop in the show:

"I mean Bushman was in my first couple versions of the script for sure, and we tried to have several different versions of him," Slater said. "Ultimately, I was the one to make the decision to ax Bushman. I went to Marvel and said I'm not comfortable with this, can we take him out and talk about different versions, and they were always really supportive."

We also almost got a direct reference to MCU Phase 4 villain, Kang the Conqueror:

"There was a line in the script, and I don't know if it survived. I can't remember," Slater also revealed. "But there was a line where, I think Steven, is sort of rattling off some Egyptian history that he has locked away in his brain, and he did mention Rama-Tut. I don't remember if that scene, if that line is still in the show or not. But it was that small, it was him mentioning a list of famous pharaohs or something like that. But that was Nick Pepin, one of our executives at Marvel, that was his idea to sort of slip that in there as a fun Easter egg."

Moon Knight is streaming on Disney+.