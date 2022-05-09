Moon Knight: Viral Marvel Fan Art Features Layla & Taweret Together

✖

Over the course of its six episodes, Moon Knight was largely able to focus on itself due to no connections to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. That means that not only did the series have ample time to tell the story of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), but a cast of entirely new supporting characters as well. That includes May Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly, the character who'd quickly become the MCU's very own Scarlet Scarab.

As fate would have it, Layla's become a favorite amongst fans. Enough so, one piece of fan art featuring the character with the Egyptian god Taweret has gone mega-viral for the cute iteration of the duo. See the piece yourself below.

At one point, Taweret and Layla were actually going to meet face to face, but Moon Knight helmer Mohamed Diab changed it so the god would act through Layla much like how Khonshu does the same with Marc and Steven Grant.

"You know, I found out that I had to do it 30 minutes before we did it," Calamawy told The Wrap. "Because initially, Antonia Salib, who plays Taweret, was on set. She was going to be in the chamber with Layla. And then Mohamed Diab comes to me in the trailer while I'm getting ready, and he's like, 'You know, I thought about it, and actually, she has to come through you.' And I really didn't know what that meant. I was like 'You want me to mimic, like, suddenly be possessed by Taweret?' And he's like, 'Yeah, cool,' and he leaves me."

"And I had to just bring it. I didn't have time to think. And I sometimes wonder what it would have been like had I had that time to sit with it," the actress added. "But I just threw myself in, and it was probably the most freeing experience of the whole show for me. Because I had Mohamed just giving me some notes, and then I would go, and I didn't have time to look at myself. And also with everything that had gone on that day, I felt this totally makes sense for Layla. She's like, having this break right now, a moment."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

What did you think of the live-action debut of the Fist of Khonshu? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.