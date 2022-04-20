Moon Knight Writer Calls Episode 4 His Favorite

The fourth episode of Moon Knight, “The Tomb,” hit Disney+ today and it was a wild ride filled with some surprising scares and huge twists. Before Episode 4 was released, folks who had seen advanced screeners teased that it was the best one yet, and fans are not the only ones who seem to agree. Peter Cameron, who co-wrote the episode with Alex Meenehan and Sabir Pirzada, took to Instagram today to share that “The Tomb” is his favorite episode.

“an ep 4 day on MOON KNIGHT. (For anyone watching, this is my favorite episode and I’m really excited that it’s out and about!),” Cameron wrote. You can check out the post, which features an image from the Wadi Rum Desert in Jordan, below:

Moon Knight features a lot of Egyptian representation, and Marvel recently released a National Geographic featurette that shows “the ways ancient Egypt inspired” the show. Recently, Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead spoke with ComicBookMovie.com and were asked about working with producer Mohamed Diab and the creative team that crafted the Egyptian experience.

“We were very lucky to have Mohamed guiding us through the day and May Calmawy [who plays Layla El-Faouly] as well, she’s also Egyptian, she was awesome,” Benson shared. “Having them to guide us to the cultural aspects of it, in terms of, the humor of it specifically. Oscar is actually a really, really funny guy, so you have that treasure. Actually, his relationship, in real life, with Ethan [Hawke] was really helpful too. I don’t think there are that many funny scenes between, especially Steven, but really any of Oscar’s characters and Harrow, Ethan’s character, but seeing them, in real life, reinforce the tonal humor. That is kind of a left-of-center version of Marvel humor, that actually I think really helped.”

Moon Knight continues to be a big hit with audiences and critics alike. Currently, the new series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 94% audience score. ComicBook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt gave the show’s premiere a 5 out of 5 and called it Marvel’s “strongest.”

Moon Knight's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+.

