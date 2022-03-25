Jared Leto Picks a Spider-Man For Morbius to Face

Whether or not Marvel’s vampire known as Morbius will come face to face with Spider-Man remains to be seen. However, Sony Pictures has been leaning into Spider-Man connections through the marketing materials of their Morbius movie which has fueled plenty of speculation. Following Spider-Man: No Way Home, there is more than one actor playing the wallcrawler as Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire all reprised their Spider-Man roles. Morbius star Jared Leto wants to zee his vampire square up with the newest Spidey of the bunch.

“Well, I’ll tell you what, I’ll take ’em all my friend, I’ll take ’em all,” Leto told ComicBook.com. “I’m not scared. I’m not scared, but I have to say, there’s something about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Morbius being a new chapter in universe that seems quite fitting. And I would love to see them get in the ring with one another, these two characters. And I think Tom’s just, like, you know, done a phenomenal job. And he’s a great actor and he just brings a lot of energy and humor to the role that’s great.”

Morbius has had plenty of run-ins with Spider-Man in comics and in animation. Yet, the character has never been portrayed in live-action. This is a fact which Leto found very appealing when taking on the role. “It’s harder and harder to find a character that hasn’t been, you know, portrayed before,” Leto said. ‘And the fact that this character is, you know, coming to screens the very first time, April 1, I’m incredibly excited about that. And the other thing that I loved is that you have this transformative performance inside of this, you know, big Marvel movie and that there were kind of three characters in one here, it was perfectly suited for me and what I’m interested in.”

Before joking that he wanted to snag the Infinity Gauntlet seen through the Zoom interview to snap at its end, Leto revealed another bit of Marvel knowledge. The actor improvised a Venom reference in Morbius, indicating his understanding of these characters possibly co-existing in a shared cinematic universe. “I improvised that line on the set that day and, you know, there was a lot of that and it’s really fun to do,” Leto revealed. “It just kind of came out in the moment and we ended up using it, and I’m glad that people had fun with it in the way that we did.” There is no word on whether or not the Venom character portrayed by Tom Hardy exists in the same universe as Morbius.

Are you excited for Morbius? Morbius hits theaters on April 1.