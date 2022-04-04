Morbius Director Thinks Spider-Verse Miles Morales Will Join the MCU

According to Morbius director Daniel Espinosa, it’s only a matter of time until Miles Morales officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also, since the MCU is leaning heavily into the multiverse, Espinosa thinks the MCU’s Miles Morales could be the one featured in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Morbius does involve some multiverse shenanigans, with Michael Keaton’s Vulture crossing over to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe in the Morbius post-credits scene. Fans have been waiting for Miles to show up in the MCU, but there hasn’t been much chatter about the Spider-Verse version possibly being the one introduced.

Morbius director Daniel Espinosa spoke to Uproxx, where the filmmaker discussed some of the confusion behind Morbius’ post-credits scene. The discussion moved to changes made to Morbius to better reflect how the cracking of the multiverse was displayed in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s here that Espinosa expressed his belief that Spider-Verse’s Miles Morales is heading to the MCU.

“But I think that the concept of having different timelines were, I believe, came from Sony, not from Kevin Feige,” Espinosa said. “It was Sony that initiated that idea. I think the Miles Morales that you have in Spider-Verse, I would bet your life on that you would have Miles Morales from the Spider-Verse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point.”

Espinosa also mentions how a Spider-Man does exist in the same universe as Morbius and Venom, though fans haven’t met them yet. “Exactly. I think it’s a meeting of those… because in this world, Spider-Man exists. In all the different Marvel timelines, you have a Spider-Man, it’s a totem,” he added. “In the Marvel Universe, what you say is that you have to have a Spider-Man in each universe for it to function. He’s one of the fundamental beings. Now, that’s how it is in the comic books.”

Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). He recently teased how “insane” the animated sequel is going to be. “Across The Spiderverse is INSANE 🙌🏾” Moore tweeted in March. Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller also teased ties to the wider Marvel Multiverse. Asked about a potential connection to the live-action universe on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Miller said, “The Multiverse is big and wide. And all things grow… Why would you think a Multiverse, in which many things are possible, that [those things are] not related?”

Quipped Lord, “Everything’s possible except for this one thing that everyone wants.”

