Morbius Director Addresses Confusion Over Post-Credits Scene

Daniel Espinosa, the director of Morbius, is addressing the confusion caused by the film’s post-credits scenes. Even with Morbius securing $39 million with its opening box office, fans and critics alike have universally panned the film. Some of the negative feedback concerns the involvement of Michael Keaton, who reprises his role as Adrian Toomes / Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Keaton was featured in trailers for Morbius but was ultimately relegated to appearing in its post-credits scenes. Director Daniel Espinosa is clearing up some of the confusion, revealing that the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home factored into the changes.

Mike Ryan of Uproxx spoke to Espinosa to find out what exactly happened with Morbius‘ post-credits scenes and Michael Keaton. When asked if Keaton’s role was reworked because of No Way Home, the director did say it was one of many things that played a factor. “It was more that when Spider-Man came out, they said, ‘We know how this works and we have a visual concept of how to make this,’” Espinosa said. “But the idea of having different timelines was something that was, for me, introduced within the movie universe with Into the Spider-Verse. When we were talking about making the movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had just come out and it was a huge success. I told the guys, I said, ‘This is super common among comic book readers.’”

Espinosa then commented on the scenes of Keaton from the Morbius trailer not appearing in the actual movie: “The first thing that happened was that we had Michael Keaton because we were planning on doing this. But then when Spider-Man: No Way Home came out, it said, ‘This is how the visual effects are.’ And then the idea of having him just encountering him in that universe seemed too complicated, and then we put it in the end.”

Since Espinosa wasn’t aware of how the cracks in the multiverse caused by Doctor Strange’s spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home would physically look, Morbius had to be changed to make them mirror each other. An example used was the cracks in the sky that featured other Sony Pictures villains like Kraven the Hunter, Rhino, and Black Cat.

“Yeah, exactly. That wasn’t done, that didn’t exist, so there were all these small things that had to be addressed,” Espinosa continued. “But I think that the concept of having different timelines were, I believe, came from Sony, not from Kevin Feige. It was Sony that initiated that idea. I think the Miles Morales that you have in Spider-Verse, I would bet your life on that you would have Miles Morales from the Spider-Verse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point.”

While the explanations from Daniel Espinosa make sense, they probably won’t make Morbius fans any happier. Morbius appears to be preparing for a team-up with Keaton’s Vulture against Sony Universe’s Spider-Man, whoever that turns out to be.

