‘Morbius’: Jared Leto Teases Spider-Man Spinoff Production Start With New Video

It looks like Sony’s next solo Spider-Man villain project is finally heading into production. Jared Leto, who will star as the titular character in the upcoming Morbius film, has taken to Instagram to post a cryptic video teasing the beginning of production.

Leto posted the video to his Instagram early Monday morning, accompanied with a caption that simply read, “Hello London. MORBIUS.”

While this doesn’t mean that Morbius is “officially” heading into production now, it does make sense given Sony’s timeline for the film. Last month, the studio gave the project a release date of July 31, 2020. The film will be officially titled Morbius the Living Vampire.

hello London #MORBIUS 🧛‍♂️

There isn’t much known about the upcoming movie, other than the stars that are attached. Leto will face off against former Doctor Who Matt Smith, who will play the film’s other leading role. Safe House director Daniel Espinoza is set to helm the film.

Sony is going all-in on the world of Spider-Man properties, particularly those not connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Spider-Man: Homecoming was a big success, and Far From Home will likely be the same, the industry has been surprised by just how well Sony’s solo projects have done. Both Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse were major hits for the studio in 2018, so the push forward with the properties remains full steam ahead.

Despite receiving backlash for his portrayal of Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad, Morbius producers Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach have nothing but faith in Leto’s ability to bring this character to life.

“This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venom star] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love,” Arad told Collider. “Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, ‘Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.’ Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do.”

He added, “We went to this place with them, and he just…good actors want to be different than what they are.”

Morbius the Living Vampire is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2020.