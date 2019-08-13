Marvel Announces New Morbius Series

With Sony’s live-action Morbius movie on the way next summer, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to learn that Marvel is working on a new Morbius comic book. In all honesty, the only real surprise is that it took the publisher this long to announce that a new title featuring the titular vampire was on the way.

On Tuesday, Marvel Entertainment announced a slew of new books coming to shelves this November, and Morbius the Living Vampire’s name is on the list. The book is being written by Vita Ayala with art from Marcelo Ferreira and covers by Ryan Brown.

Morbius #1 will arrive this November, and you can check out Marvel’s official description for the book below, followed by the cover of the first issue.

“Michael Morbius has been cursed to exist as a Living Vampire! But what if in attempting to cure himself, he becomes something more…something worse. What monster will Morbius become now?”

Ayala has written quite a few different books over the last few years, including Age of X-Man: Prisoner X, BLACK (AF): Devil’s Dye, Shuri, Submerged, Magic: The Gathering: Chandra, and Suicide Squad Most Wanted: El Diablo & Boomerang. Ferreira has illustrated popular titles such as Back to the Future, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles New Animated Adventures, Black Dynamite, War of the Realms: Punisher, and Angry Birds Transformers.

Sony and Marvel are bringing Morbius to the big screen on July 31, 2020 with a live-action movie set in the same universe as the Tom Hardy-starring Venom. Jared Leto stars as Michael Morbius, joined in the cast by Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Adria Arjona, and Jared Harris. Morbius is being directed by Daniel Espinosa with a script from Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

